Doanld Trump slammed for racist comments on Baltimore

Washington: US President Donald Trump was on Saturday hit by fresh accusations of racism after he attacked a prominent African-American lawmaker and branded the majority-black city of Baltimore as "rodent-infested mess" triggering widespread outrage.

Trump's outburst came in a series of tweets aimed at Democratic Representative Elijah Cummings, a critic of Trump's administration whose district covers much of Baltimore, The Hill reported.

"Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA," the president wrote on Twitter.

"As proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent-infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place," he added.

Trump asserted that Cummings's district was the "worst-run" in the US, claiming that the Maryland city was "corrupt" and that "no human being would want to live there."

"Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the US.