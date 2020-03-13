Dinosaur footprints reveal clues about ecosystem

Scientists have discovered new fossil footprints of dinosaurs along the shores of Scotland’s Isle of Skye, unearthing clues about the strolls taken by the giant reptiles, and the region's ecosystem between 174 and 164 million years ago.

According to their study, the Isle of Skye was home to a thriving community of dinosaurs that stomped across the ancient coastline during the Middle Jurassic Period. The researchers said this period was a time of major evolutionary diversification in many dinosaur groups.