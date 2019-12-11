Dieter Vranckx nominated new Chief Executive Officer and Chief Commercial Officer of Brussels Airlines

Brussels – As of January 1st 2020, the Belgian Dieter Vranckx will become the new CEO of Brussels Airlines and herewith report to the SN Airholding Board of Directors. Next to his responsibilities as Chief Executive Officer, Dieter Vranckx will hold the position of Chief Commercial Officer at Brussels Airlines.

He herewith takes over the responsibilities of Christina Foerster, who has joined the company in 2016 as CCO and has been leading the airline since April 2018. Mrs. Foerster will as of 1 January 2020 join the Lufthansa Group Executive Board, heading the “Customer & Corporate Responsibility” of the Group.

Dieter Vranckx (46), since May 2018 Chief Financial Officer and Deputy CEO of Brussels Airlines, will as of January 1st 2020 lead the Brussels based Lufthansa Group network airline, as well as the Commercial departments of the company.

After completing his Commercial Engineering studies in Brussels, Dieter Vranckx obtained a Master of Business Administration at the Solvay Business School. In 2007 and 2016, he pursued Advanced Management Programs at the London Business School and the IMD business school in Lausanne.

In 1998, Vranckx held the position of Operations Manager at Sabena, before joining Swissair in Zurich in 2000 as Senior Manager Network Planning Europe.