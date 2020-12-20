Did US nurse faint after getting Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine shot?

Tiffany Dover, a head nurse at a Chattanooga hospital in US' Tennessee, fainted at a press conference after receiving the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot.
In the press conference, Dover said that she and her staff were excited to get the vaccine. "We are in the COVID unit, so, therefore, you know, my team will be getting the first chances to get the vaccine," she said.
However, during the interaction, the head nurse suddenly started feeling uneasy and lifted her hand to her head. "Sorry, I'm feeling really dizzy," she said before she walked away and fainted.
The incident was recorded on camera. In the viral video, the medical experts are seen rushing in to hold her after fainting and lower her to the ground.
Meanwhile, Tiffany Dover has now revealed that she did not faint due to any side effect of the vaccine. The head nurse said she has a condition that sometimes causes her to faint when she feels pain.
"It just hit me all of the sudden, I could feel it coming on. I felt a little disoriented but I feel fine now, and the pain in my arm is gone," she said after recovering.
