Developed in UK, made in India: What you need to know about Oxford COVID-19 vaccine

On Monday, the world was buzzing with hope after scientists at the University of Oxford announced that a vaccine that has been developed by them has produced a strong immune response. If this vaccine is a success, it’ll be the start of the possibility to fight back against a virus that has infected over 1.4 crore people across the world since it entered the Wuhan province of China.

Here’s what we know so far

1. While speaking about the immune response during the Phase 1 and Phase 2 trials, Professor Sarah Gilbert, who is in-charge of the project said that the team was aware that there was an immune response. “However, we cannot tell how strong that immune response will be.”