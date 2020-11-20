Death toll in Uganda's violent protests rises to 16

The death toll from Wednesday's violent protests in Uganda's capital Kampala over the arrest of opposition presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi has risen to 16, the police said on Thursday.

Moses Byaruhanga, the police director of medical services told reporters here that Mulago National Referral Hospital has so far received 15 deceased men and a female who succumbed to various injuries sustained in the protests.

"The 16 people died as a result of gunshots, suffocation from tear gas and others were killed in hit-and-run accidents," said Byaruhanga.

Rosemary Byanyima, deputy executive director of Mulago hospital said a total of 46 people have been admitted at the hospital's casualty ward and nursing injuries sustained.

Kyagulanyi's Wednesday arrest in the eastern district of Luuka over flouting the COVID-19 campaign guidelines sparked sporadic protests in some parts of the east African country.

Patrick Onyango, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, told Xinhua by telephone that numbers of victims and casualties are expected to rise as the protests entered day two on Thursday.

"The number for both dead and injured is likely to increase because the operation is still ongoing," said Onyango.

Uganda's Electoral Commission earlier this month cleared 11 presidential candidates, including incumbent President Yoweri Museveni to run in the 2021 general elections.

The electoral body urged candidates to follow the strict guidelines, with campaign rallies of not more than 200 people in a bid to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.