'Day of shame for Pakistan': Pak PM Imran Khan orders probe into Sri Lankan man burnt over blasphemy charges

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday termed the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager at a Sialkot factory by a mob as a shameful day for Pakistan and announced that he was personally overseeing the probe, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message from his personal Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the horrific vigilante attack on a factory in Sialkot and the burning alive of a Sri Lankan manager is a day of shame for Pakistan.

“I am overseeing the investigations and let there be no mistake all those responsible will be punished with full severity of the law,” he said while announcing that arrests are in progress.

In response, the Sri Lanka High Commission in Islamabad urged Pakistani authorise to ensure justice.

In a brutal and horrifying incident, an Islamist mob in Pakistan lynched and then burnt a Sri Lankan man after accusing him of blasphemy in the country's Punjab province.

Following the incident, Imran Khan on Friday ordered a probe into the horrific lynching of a Sri Lankan man by a Pakistani mob over alleged blasphemy accusations.

The incident took place on Wazirabad Road in Sialkot earlier in the day, where hundreds of men, enraged over the “blasphemy” incident, gathered outside the factory from adjoining areas and tortured him to death before burning his body in the public.

It is being claimed that most of them were activists and supporters of the ultra-radical Islamist party Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Several videos were circulated on social media showing hundreds of men gathered at the site surrounding the body of the Sri Lankan national. They were chanting slogans of the TLP.

Published on: Friday, December 03, 2021, 11:23 PM IST