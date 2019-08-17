Customer kills French waiter in sandwich spat

Bobigny: A waiter at restaurant near Paris was shot dead by a customer angry at having to wait for a sandwich, a source close to the case said Saturday.

Colleagues of the victim called police after he was shot him with a hand gun at an eatery in the eastern Paris suburb of Noisy-le-Grand on Friday night, the source said.

Attempts to revive the 28-year-old failed and he died at the scene. The gunman, who witnesses said lost his temper "as his sandwich wasn't prepared quickly enough" for his liking, fled the scene.