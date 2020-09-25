COVID-19 vaccine update: Russia's Sputnik V available to public now, claims report

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), have entered civil circulation in the capital Moscow, the state media reported on Thursday.
According to a report India Today, the Russian Health Ministry has said that the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine passed the required quality tests. "The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected," the ministry said.
In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against COVID-19. As per the latest updates by Johns Hopkins University, Russia is fourth on the list with regard to most COVID-19 cases in the world -- after the US, India, and Brazil -- with 1,123,976 cases and 19,876 deaths due to the pathogen.
Meanwhile, Russia will soon register a second vaccine against COVID-19, informed President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday. "By the way, the second vaccine against coronavirus will be registered soon," as reported by Sputnik quoting Putin while speaking to the Russian Upper House lawmakers.
