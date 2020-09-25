COVID-19 vaccine update: Russia's Sputnik V available to public now, claims report

The first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19, developed by Russia's Gamaleya National Research Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), have entered civil circulation in the capital Moscow, the state media reported on Thursday.

According to a report India Today, the Russian Health Ministry has said that the first batch of the COVID-19 vaccine passed the required quality tests. "The first batch of the vaccine for preventing the novel coronavirus infection passed the required quality tests in the laboratories of Roszdravnadzor (the Federal Service for Surveillance in Healthcare) and was produced for civilian circulation. In the near future the supplies of the first batches of the vaccine to the regions are expected," the ministry said.