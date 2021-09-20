COVID-19: US to lift ban on fully vaccinated travellers from next month

The United States announced that it will lift COVID-19 travel ban on all passengers next month if they are fully vaccinated and undergo testing and contact tracing, AFP news agency reported.

President Joe Biden will ease foreign travel restrictions beginning in November for vaccinated individuals.

All foreign travellers flying to the US will need to demonstrate proof of vaccination before boarding, as well as proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within three days of flight, said White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients, who announced the new policy on Monday.

Biden will also tighten testing rules for unvaccinated American citizens, who will need to be tested within a day before departure to the US, as well as on their return.

Fully vaccinated passengers will not be required to quarantine, Zeints said.

The new policy replaces a patchwork of travel restrictions first instituted by President Donald Trump last year and tightened by Biden last year that restricted travel by non-citizens to the United Kingdom, European Union, China, India and other countries.

Biden will also require airlines to collect contact information from international travelers to facilitate contact tracing, Zients said.



