COVID-19: South Korea, Germany, France report highest cases; check full list here

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 484.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 6.13 million and vaccinations to over 10.90 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and the death toll stood at 484,949,584 and 6,132,345, respectively, while the total number of vaccine doses administered has increased to 10,903,315,392.

Meanwhile, according to COVID-19 tracker Worldometer, there are several countries that are still reporting a huge amount of cases. Germany and South Korea have reported the maximum cases on Tuesday, March 29,

Check out the list below:

South Korea - 347,374

Germany - 237,858

France - 217,480

Italy - 99,457

Vietnam - 88,378

Australia - 60,694

United Kingdom - 45,305

In terms of total numbers, the US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 80,019,128 and 978,648, according to the CSSE.

India accounts for the second highest caseload at 43,021,982.

The other countries with over 10 million cases are Brazil (29,887,191) France (25,464,389), the UK (21,145,773), Germany (20,676,227), Russia (17,544,419), Turkey (14,831,231), Italy (14,496,579), South Korea (12,774,956) and Spain (11,508,309), the CSSE figures showed.

The nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are Brazil (659,508), India (521,070), Russia (360,674), Mexico (322,761), Peru (212,157), the UK (165,569), Italy (159,054), Indonesia (154,882), France (143,019), Iran (140,109), Colombia (139,595), Argentina (127,970), Germany (128,871), Poland (114,939), Ukraine (112,459) and Spain (102,218).

(With inputs from agencies)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 04:55 PM IST