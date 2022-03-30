Navi Mumbai: Two-day tabla camp to be held in Vashi

Akhil Bharatiya Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal will organise a two-day special tabla camp for students, teachers and examiners on April 9 and 10 at 10 am at Gandharva Niketan in Vashi.

Noted tabla player and veteran artist Pandit Nayan Ghosh will guide students during the camp.

All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya says that this is a great opportunity for people interested in music as they can learn Tabla from experts. “The camp will focus on providing the right guidance to educate participants like students and teachers,” said an official from All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya.

During the camp, participants can clear their doubts and ask questions if they. All the participants will be provided with accommodation and meals and the amp fees Rs 1200.

All India Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Mandal has appealed to the teachers and students to participate in the camp and get benefited. Even Tabla practitioners can participate in the camp.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:31 AM IST