Maharashtra: COVID-19 masks may soon not be mandatory

With Covid cases in a steady decline for some time now, the question on most lips is: Can the masks come off, officially?

Two years since the world went into a pandemic tailspin, the masses are suffering from mask fatigue, though the more diligent and health-conscious among them stick to the habit in public places. However, the masks may finally come off, as soon as April 1. But there is no masking the truth that the state government continues to be in a wait-and-watch mode.

At the state executive council meeting for Covid-19 management on Tuesday, the state government decided that masks would not be compulsory in Mumbai and the rest of Maharashtra, from April 1.

But at the same time, it has decided that it will appeal to citizens to continue observing precautions, which includes wearing masks. This comes as a result of the Centre asking the states to decide whether they want to lift all Covid-related restrictions. Maharashtra has been reporting fewer Covid cases and deaths for the past several weeks. The notification is likely to be issued around 3 pm today (Wednesday).

A senior bureaucrat in the state government said Maharashtra has excellent vaccination coverage against Covid and the state could take the ‘bold step’ of doing away with masks.

On the other hand, there are state government officials who say that around one crore people in the state are yet to be fully vaccinated – they have yet to receive their second dose of vaccination. However, “the government has launched schemes to encourage people to get vaccinated. Everything points to a positive picture,” a government official said.

The fact that several countries – the UAE, US, England, Denmark, France, Spain and Italy – that had borne the brunt of Covid just like India, have long done away with restrictions also seems to have influenced the decision. “It is time to unlock fully. International travel has restarted. We cannot be left behind,” the official said. “Maharashtra is doing very well in terms of reducing fatalities,” the official said, asking, “If not now, then when?”

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 09:13 AM IST