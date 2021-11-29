e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Parliament passes bill to repeal three farm laws Thane: Dombivali resident tests COVID-19 positive after returning from South Africa; samples will be sent for genome sequencingCOVID-19: Canada confirms two cases of Omicron variantIndia reports 8,309 new COVID-19 cases, 236 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:38 PM IST

COVID-19 Alert: Australia delays border reopening over Omicron fears

Australia has so far recorded five infections of the Omicron variant.
FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Representative Image | (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Advertisement

Sydney: Australia on Monday abruptly delayed plans to re-open its borders for skilled workers and students, an eleventh-hour decision propelled by concerns arising following the emergence of the Covid-19 Omicron variant, reports NDTV.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, after an emergency security meeting said that the previously announced December 1 reopening will be delayed at least by two weeks.

The country's borders have been shut for most non-citizens for more than 20 months, causing labour shortages and battering the massive tourist industry of the island nation.

The Australian PM described the delay as "a necessary and temporary decision" based on medical advice.

Australia has so far recorded five infections of the Omicron variant.

"The temporary pause will ensure Australia can gather the information we need to better understand the Omicron variant," he said.

Morrison cited new concerns about "the efficacy of the vaccine, the range of illness, including if it may generate more mild symptoms, and the level of transmission."

A plan to re-open the border for travellers from Japan and South Korea on December 1 is now also put on hold.

Australia has had some of the most stringent and longest-lasting border restrictions in the world during the pandemic, owing to a slow vaccine rollout.

The government had opened the border for Australians, permanent residents and Singaporeans, but not the estimated 1.4 million skilled workers residing in the country, who were prohibited from reentering if they left.

The announcement to delay the border re-openings will also cause concerns in the country's hard-hit education sector.

ALSO READ

COVID-19 Alert: WHO warns risk related to Omicron variant 'very high' COVID-19 Alert: WHO warns risk related to Omicron variant 'very high'

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:38 PM IST
Advertisement