COVID-19 Alert: WHO warns risk related to Omicron variant 'very high'

The World Health Organization on Monday warned that the risk related to Covid variant Omicron is 'very high', according to news agency AFP.
#BREAKING WHO warns risk related to Covid variant Omicron 'very high' pic.twitter.com/6t0DXbrxZj— AFP News Agency (@AFP) November 29, 2021
Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:23 PM IST
