Coronavirus vaccine update: Pharma giant Gilead draws flak for lack of empathy after drug is priced at Rs 1.76 lakh

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge USD 2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programmes in the United States and other developed countries.

Gilead Sciences announced the price Monday for remdesivir, and said the price would be USD 3,120 for patients with private insurance. The amount that patients pay out of pocket depends on insurance, income and other factors. "We're in uncharted territory with pricing a new medicine, a novel medicine, in a pandemic," Gilead's chief executive, Dan O'Day, told The Associated Press.

However, the price was swiftly criticised, neztizens took to Twitter and slammed the pharma company. One user said, "Gilead Sciences charging $2,340 for a 5-day course of Remdesivir that maybe reduces time to recovery, doesn’t improve survival, and is likely inferior to the much cheaper dexamethasone for ventilated patients reveals Big Pharma’s greed and opportunism during this pandemic."

Another user said, "An independent study found the cost to actually manufacture this potential covid treatment was $9.32. Taxpayers helped fund the research and we're paying a 33,376% markup."

