Coronavirus update: To Donald Trump, a fat use is hydroxychloroquine

Washington: US President Donald Trump has disclosed that he is taking daily doses of antimalarial drug hydroxychloroquine to ward off the coronavirus.

He has been doing so for two weeks, even though there is no evidence hydroxychloroquine can fight off coronavirus. Rather, medical experts and the US Food and Drug Administration have warned of its potentially harmful side effects.

Speaking at a meeting of restaurant executives on Monday, Trump said he began taking the drug after consulting the White House doctor who did not recommend it but felt the gain from using hydroxychloroquine outweighed its risk.