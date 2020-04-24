Coronavirus update: In Brussels, there’s a bus full of love

Brussels In pandemic times, Brussels has the love bus. Now that the streets in the Belgian capital are mostly devoid of grumbling engines and honking horns, suddenly a simple piece of emotional poetry splits the silence.

"We miss you a lot. Big kisses," a loudspeaker from the bright red "Voices of Brussels" bus blurts out in one street. "We are sending you a big kiss," is another personal message cascading amid the brick houses. Sometimes a dismissive face looks down from up high and curtains are quickly drawn - wrong target.

Most of the time, it's the smile of the day - bullseye. "It gives me pleasure," said Asuncion Mendez, 82, after hearing a message from her great-grandchildren. She said it broke the dreariness of another lockdown day indoors and momentarily eased her fear of the coronavirus.

"It was a beautiful surprise. It warms the heart and makes people come together despite the lockdown," said her daughter Carmen Diaz, who watched and listened with her from a open window one floor above street level.