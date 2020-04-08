Coronavirus update: Imran Khan expresses dismay day after doctors and medical personnel, lathi-charged and arrested

Quetta: A day after doctors and medical personnel were lathi-charged and arrested in Pakistan for demanding Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits to fight coronavirus, Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his dismay over the police action.

The Imran Khan-led government has been criticised by several Pakistan leaders for failing to take timely action against Balochistan police forces who lathi-charged the doctors, Dawn reported.

The prime minister has expressed his dismay on the arrests of protesting doctors in Quetta, almost a day after police detained the frontline warriors against COVID-19 for demanding PPE kits and other medical equipment.

According to Pakistan's Young Doctors Association (YDA) president Dr Yasir Achakzai, YDA and paramedical staff in Balochistan staged a protest on Monday against the unavailability of PPEs in their fight against coronavirus.

They were later baton-charged by security forces and dozens of them were arrested near Red Zone, he alleged.