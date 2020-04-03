Watch: Locals clash with police after being halted from joining prayer congregation in Pakistan's Karachi

Even as mosques made announcements asking people to stay at home, some clerics encouraged the opposite.

"The government and police are making statements to create a sense of fear. Nothing will happen. Karachi is a city of 20 million, the government cannot implement its decision in every nook and cranny," the prayer leader of the Jamia Mosque Quba told The Express Tribune.

According to reports, police officials had been deployed in some areas of Karachi, including the New Memon Mosque.

Going by a video posted on Twitter however, it would appear that people did more than defy curfew to pray. Journalist and author Zia Ur Rehman took to Twitter to share a video of locals reacting rather violently to police efforts to enforce the restrictions.

"Today when police reportedly tried to stop a Friday prayer congregation at a mosque forcibly in Karachi’s Liaquatabad, residents reacted violently," he wrote.