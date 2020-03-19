Coronavirus Update from China: Highlights of Xi's latest remarks on epidemic control, economic development

BEIJING-- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, on Wednesday chaired a leadership meeting to analyze the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic prevention and control as well as the economic development at home and abroad.

The meeting also made arrangements for coordinating the epidemic prevention and control with key work of economic and social development.

Xi made an important speech at Wednesday's meeting of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee.

The following are highlights of his remarks:

-- The positive trend in preventing and controlling the epidemic has been constantly consolidated and expanded, and the restoration of normal production and everyday life has been quickened.

-- However, new situations and problems, especially the overseas spread of the virus and its negative impacts on the world economy, have brought new challenges.

-- Work priorities and response measures should be tailored to changing situations to win the people's war against the epidemic, and secure a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and fighting poverty.