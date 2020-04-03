Coronavirus Update from China: Amid COVID-19 outbreak, tomb sweeping goes digital

SHANGHAI-- Wiping the tombstone, reading out a letter of prayers and offering a bouquet and a cup of tea, a man is performing a ritual typical to a Chinese traditional festival - Tomb-sweeping Day in front of a tombstone in Fushouyuan cemetery park in Shanghai.

"Madam, I am here to pay respects to you on behalf of your children," the man chants while livestreaming the service to the family of the departed.

As this year's Tomb-sweeping Day, also known as Qingming Festival, coincides with a critical stage of China's fight against the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), more Chinese families choose to remember the departed in this way to avoid mass gatherings.

From March 12 to 19, Fushouyuan cemetery park carried out such memorial rituals on behalf of 1,542 families, a substantial increase from past years, said Zhao Yu, who spoke for the cemetery operator.

"While honoring the memory of my late husband, I also contributed to protecting the public," said Pu Zhizhen, a university professor in Shanghai. "I believe he would agree with me remembering him in this way."