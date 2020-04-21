Coronavirus Update: Boston Globe prints 16 pages of obituaries

The deaths due to COVID-19 have been on a sharp rise in the United States and to offer a broader picture of the knee-deep crisis, The Boston Globe published 16 pages of obituaries in its Sunday (April 19) print edition.

The obituaries ran from page 13 to page 28 of the newspaper as COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to surge in different parts of the USA.

The newspaper has carried death notices of people from Connecticut, Maine, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, California, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Texas.

The obituaries also mentioned people diseased on foreign lands like Greece, Ireland, Italy, Austria, and neighbouring Canada, as reported by The Boston Globe.

It was not for the first time that The Globe ran 10 plus pages obituaries. Last Sunday, April 12 The Globe ran 11-pages long obituaries of the people, who succumbed to the coronavirus.

Massachusetts is currently at the peak of the disease and is experiencing the highest cases and deaths yet.