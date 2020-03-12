Coronavirus update: Amazon ups restrictions on sellers of hand sanitisers, masks

San Francisco: In a bid to curb opportunist marketing of high-priced face masks and hand sanitizers in view of growing demand due to coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has started putting more restrictions on sellers of these goods on its third-party marketplace platform.

In a note to some sellers of products like face masks and hand sanitizers, Amazon on Wednesday said that it was not "accepting applications to sell these products at this time".

"You are receiving this message because you are currently selling, or have previously sold, products such as disposable face masks, hand sanitizers, disinfecting wipes/sprays, isopropyl alcohol or related products," reads the message, according to a report in The Verge which reviewed the note.