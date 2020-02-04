Coronavirus Update: 3,235 new cases of coronavirus in China, 64 new deaths

Beijing: Chinese health authorities on Tuesday said it received reports of 3,235 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection and 64 deaths on Monday from 31 provincial-level regions and the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps.

All of the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China's National Health Commission. Another 5,072 new suspected cases were reported on Monday, said the commission.

Also on Monday, 492 patients became seriously ill, and 157 people were discharged from hospital after recovery.