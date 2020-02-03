Built in 10 days, China gets specialised coronavirus hospital

It will specifically handle patients infected with the novel coronavirus, and will be overseen by 1,400 medical staff from the Chinese armed forces, some with experience fighting infectious diseases such as SARS, reports Efe news.

The hospital received a donation of "medical robots" from a Chinese company for use in delivering medicines and carrying test samples, according to the Shanghai newspaper The Paper.

The construction process has been live streamed by Chinese state media, providing an aerial view of how China is taking steps to fight the outbreak of coronavirus.

The construction process for the two massive hospitals began on January 23, with an aim to finish it in 10 days. The blueprint of the two hospitals is based on one of the existing hospitals in Beijing that China built in 2003 to fight the SARS outbreak. The Wuhan treatment centres mark the second time Chinese leaders have responded to a new disease by building specialised hospitals almost overnight. As severe acute respiratory syndrome, or SARS, spread in 2003, a facility in Beijing for patients with that viral disease was constructed in a week.

In other cities, the government has designated hospitals to handle cases of the new virus. In Beijing, the Xiaotangshan Hospital built in 2003 for SARS is being renovated by construction workers. The government has yet to say whether it might be used for patients with the new disease.

The death toll in China's coronavirus epidemic soared to 361, with 57 deaths on Sunday alone, while the number of confirmed cases climbed to 17,205, Chinese health officials announced on Monday.

The first batch of patients arrived at the Huoshenshan Hospital at 10 am on Monday, according to state media. The reports gave no details of the patients' identities or conditions.

The novel coronavirus was first detected in China's Wuhan in late December and has since spread to more than 20 countries. A top Chinese official said that about five million residents of Wuhan have travelled out of the virus-hit city before it was locked down on January 23. China's National Health Commission in its daily report on Monday said that 2,829 new cases of coronavirus were reported nationwide on February 2, taking the total number of those infected to 17,205.

