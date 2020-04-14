Coronavirus update: 20 more doctors in Pakistan’s Punjab test positive, total 50

Lahore: At least 20 more doctors were tested COVID-19 positive on Monday in Punjab, bringing the number of the medical staff infected by the deadly virus in Pakistan's most populous province to 50.

The Pakistan Medical Association has said that more than 100 doctors, nurses and para medical staff have been infected so far across the country, blaming the Pakistan Tehreek-Insaaf government for not providing them required protective gear. According to a Punjab government official, so far over 50 doctors have been tested positive for novel coronavirus in the province.

"Twenty-two doctors and six nurses of Nishtar Hospital, Multan (some 350 kms from Lahore) tested positive for the virus on Sunday and Monday. Some 160 doctors and nurses suspected of COVID-19 of the hospital are quarantined," the official said.

The infected doctors had come in direct contact with COVID-19 patients, the official added. "The medical staff that is serving on the front line is not being provided with the N-95 masks because of which the lives of doctors, nurses and paramedics are at stake," Pakistan Medical Association President Dr Masoodur Rauf Haraj said.

He threatened to go on strike if the government fails to provide the medics personal protective equipment (PPEs). Pakistan Young Nurses Association President Saima Ansari slammed the government for not providing them protective gear besides lack of space at hospitals for health workers exposed to the virus.