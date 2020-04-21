Coronavirus Outbreak: Singapore extends lockdown till June 4

Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said on Tuesday announced that in the wake of spread of coronavirus the lockdown has been extended till June 1.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday urged his citizens to "persevere" with the strict restrictions and help one another, as the city-state reported 1,111 new COVID-19 cases, a majority of them foreign workers living in dormitories, taking the total infections in the country to 9,125.

A vast majority of the new cases are work permit holders residing in foreign worker dormitories, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement.

The health ministry said it was still working through the details of the cases, and will share the updates soon.

A total of 19 foreign worker dormitories have been selected as isolation areas, following a recent spike in the number of COVID-19 cases among foreign workers in Singapore.

The ministry on Monday said that it was "picking up many more cases" because of the extensive testing.

Most of them have a mild illness and are being monitored in community isolation facilities or general wards. No one is in the intensive care unit, it added.

Singapore is now the worst-hit country in Southeast Asia, surpassing coronavirus cases in Indonesia and the Philippines.

The country has introduced measures such as closing of schools and non-essential businesses to control the spread of COVID-19.

More details awaited.