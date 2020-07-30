Coronavirus latest updates: China reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

China's COVID-19 cases in a single day have crossed the 100-mark for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound after Beijing contained it in Wuhan where the contagion first emerged in December last year.
China has registered 105 fresh cases of COVID-19, according to the National Health Commission. As per a report by Reuters, of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases.
Mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday. Altogether 78,944 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the National Health Commission said.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. According to the WHO, the global coronavirus death toll has surpassed 650,000 people, with the number of cases worldwide exceeding 16.3 million.
Meanwhile, the total number of global coronavirus cases was nearing the 17 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 665,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.
As of Thursday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 16,957,763, while the fatalities rose to 665,486, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update. The US accounted for the world's highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,424,806 and 150,676, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.
