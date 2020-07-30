Coronavirus latest updates: China reports 105 new COVID-19 cases, including 96 in Xinjiang

China's COVID-19 cases in a single day have crossed the 100-mark for the first time in over three months, sparking the fear of a rebound after Beijing contained it in Wuhan where the contagion first emerged in December last year.

China has registered 105 fresh cases of COVID-19, according to the National Health Commission. As per a report by Reuters, of the new infections, 96 were in the far western region of Xinjiang, five were in the north-eastern province of Liaoning, one was in Beijing, and three were imported cases.

Mainland China had 84,165 confirmed coronavirus cases, as of Wednesday. Altogether 78,944 people had been discharged after recovery and 4,634 died of the disease on the mainland, the National Health Commission said.