Coronavirus in India: Country crosses 10 lakh recoveries from Covid-19; tally reaches at 15,83,792

As per the latest data shared by the health ministry, with a single-day spike of 52,123 positive cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally reached at 15,83,792.

Moreover, 775 deaths were also reported in India taking the death toll to 34,968 in the last 24 hours.

Total 15,83,792 COVID-19 cases include 5,28,242 active cases and 10,20,582 cured/discharged, said health ministry, as quoted by ANI.

Thus, the number of people who have recovered from the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in India crossed 1 million (10 lakh).

Meanwhile, according to latest data from Johns Hopkins University, the total number of coronavirus cases registered in the country stand at 4,401,599 while the death toll has risen to 150,159.

Worldwide, the number of coronavirus cases stand at 16,849,365 while the death toll stands 662,738.

According to a CNN reort, the first death in the US was reported on February 29. The country reached 50,000 deaths 54 days later on April 23 and 34 days later on May 27 crossed 100,000 deaths. It has taken 63 days to add another 50,000 to reach the 150,000 mark.

(With inputs from agencies.)