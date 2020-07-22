Cops humiliate Australian woman during strip search

The Sydney Police have asked a young woman to remove her tampon during a strip-search, a law enforcement review has found.

It was among instances of police misconduct uncovered in an investigation into five controversial strip-searches across Sydney last year.

Most took place at music festivals and left those searched feeling humiliated and degraded, the report said.

New South Wales Police said it would consider the findings of the report.

The Law Enforcement Conduct Commission report called on the police force to apologise to one of the young women involved, and noted in another case that an officer had been suspended from duty, the BBC reported.

The cases were reviewed either after parents of the women complained or they received coverage in local media.

Questions over the legality of the searches - all targeting drugs - was a "recurring" issue, the report said.

It has added to public scrutiny of searching practices and calls for reforms.

In one instance in January 2019, police strip-searched two young women outside a Sydney casino - one was asked by an officer to remove her tampon.