Compulsory quarantine for all international travellers in Spain

Spain will require all visitors from abroad to quarantine for 14 days if they arrive in the country after May 15.

The new Health Ministry order, published Tuesday in Spain's official gazette, says the goal is to "limit the risks derived from the international traffic of people" during the rollback of the coronavirus lockdown.

Travel agencies and transport companies must inform their customers about the new regulations before they sell their Spain-bound tickets, and airlines need to make sure that passengers fill out a "location card" in case they need to be contacted after their trip.

Tourism-magnet Spain is starting to loosen the grip after seven weeks of strict confinement. Authorities have reported more than 26,700 deaths for the new coronavirus and over 268,000 infections confirmed by tests.

Meanwhile, The global number of coronavirus cases has surpassed the 4.1 million mark, while the death toll stood at 285,971, according to the Johns Hopkins University.