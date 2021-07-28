'Colour Me Rainbow': Bold, best and biggest hairdos of Tokyo Olympics 2020

From Naomi Osaka and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s Japanese flag-inspired red and white, to Megan Rapinoe who is beautifully rocking a shade between pink and purple, and Dutch windsurfer Kiran Badloe's anime-inspired barnet, athletes have been rocking striking and colourful hairstyles during the ongoing Tokyo Oylmpics.

There have been colours on the slides of skateboarding, the volleyball courts and even in the sweaty and punch-laden boxing rings.

Here is a look at some of the eye-catching hairdos at the Tokyo Olympics:

The double Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce changes her hair colour frequently.

We have seen the sprint star with her hair dyed in nearly all colours including the rainbow-inspired one at the 2019 World Championships in Doha.

The Jamaican who runs a hair business in her home city, had hinted to Olympics.com in September 2020 her likely colour pick for Tokyo.

“For my hair… I'm always looking for the brightest colour. And sometimes I get [ideas] from the country that I'm in. [Japan’s flag] is white and red, “ the flag bearer of team Jamaica said.

Megan Rapinoe is a strong believer in how your outward appearance can affect performance on the field of play.

“I always say, ‘Look good. Feel good. Play good.’ In that order. You have to have that for yourself,” Megan Rapinoe told US Weekly’s Stylish on her hair colour choices.

“So for me, having pink hair it’s a kind of expression of the way that I relate to beauty. When I’m on the soccer field, I want to look beautiful.”

She had a dark brown shade before sticking with a blonde look for a long time.

For Tokyo, she has stuck with a colour that has elements of a hot pink and purple, that she also had at the World Cup.

She and her hair colourist even have a name for the colour that she is currently rocking: it’s called Rapinkoe.