Chinese New Year 2021: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Year of the Ox

Chinese New Year is finally here - a day the Chinese celebrate with fervor. While the rest of the world celebrates New Year in December, the Chinese celebrate it weeks later.
For those unversed, the Chinese New Year is celebrated few days later as the Chinese did not follow the Gregorian calendar back then.
History and Significance
The Chinese New Year was renamed as Spring Festival after China adopted the use of the Gregorian calendar in 1911.
The Chinese lunar calendar is associated with 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac and every 12 years is considered to be a cycle. The Chinese New Year festival period lasts for sixteen days and this year, the celebrations will begin with New Year's Eve on February 11 and conclude on February 26.
This year, the Chinese will welcome the Year of the Ox and bid adieu to the Year of Rat. Other animals associated with the Chinese zodiac are dragon, snake, rabbit, sheep, horse, rooster, monkey, tiger, dog and pig.
The year of the OX
The first day of the Year of the Metal Ox or the Xin Chou year will begin on February 12.
Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said "Dear friends, Please enjoy the Spring Festival Concert. The upcoming Chinese New Year is the Year of the Ox. It symbolizes auspiciousness to people of both #China & #India. I wish you all health, peace & happiness in the Year of the Ox!"
"The upcoming #ChineseNewYear of the #Ox is auspicious for both Chinese & Indian peoples. On the eve of Chinese #SpringFestival my wife Dr. Bao Jiqing & I wish all Indian friends health, happiness & greater progress in this year of the Ox," he added. Tang Guocai, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai
Meanwhile, Consulate General of People’s Republic of China in Mumbai is all set to celebrate the spring festival, albeit online this year due to the pandemic. Various programmes have been organised for the day.
Tang Guocai, Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Mumbai, said "Let the year of the bull pull the world ahead."
The CG said that this year they will not hold physical and live celebrations due to the pandemic. Adding that it would be a thing of the past, he said "we look forward to the final victory on the virus very soon."
"We wish all our fellow Indians a very happy lunar year," he said.
This day is a national holiday in China and all schools, universities, government offices, etc. remain closed during the period between the New Year's Eve and the 7th day of the Chinese calendar's first lunar month.
On this day, the Chinese decorate their houses and surroundings with red lanterns and posters with poetic verses. People all around the country are busy with the preparations for the festival.