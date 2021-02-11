Chinese New Year 2021: Date, history, significance and all you need to know about Year of the Ox

Chinese New Year is finally here - a day the Chinese celebrate with fervor. While the rest of the world celebrates New Year in December, the Chinese celebrate it weeks later.

For those unversed, the Chinese New Year is celebrated few days later as the Chinese did not follow the Gregorian calendar back then.

History and Significance

The Chinese New Year was renamed as Spring Festival after China adopted the use of the Gregorian calendar in 1911.

The Chinese lunar calendar is associated with 12 animal signs in the Chinese zodiac and every 12 years is considered to be a cycle. The Chinese New Year festival period lasts for sixteen days and this year, the celebrations will begin with New Year's Eve on February 11 and conclude on February 26.

This year, the Chinese will welcome the Year of the Ox and bid adieu to the Year of Rat. Other animals associated with the Chinese zodiac are dragon, snake, rabbit, sheep, horse, rooster, monkey, tiger, dog and pig.