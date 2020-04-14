Chinese economy to recover from COVID-19 impact soon, says U.S. economist

CHICAGO-- Despite the negative impacts of COVID-19 in the first quarter, the Chinese economy will soon recover and the country is well on track toward the goal of building a moderately well-off society, said a U.S. scholar.

"We can simply say that in the first quarter the virus has a negative effect on Chinese (economic) growth, in part because of the decline in exports...Yet, in the Chinese economy, consumption is the major source of growth," said Khairy Tourk, professor of economics with the Stuart School of Business at the Illinois Institute of Technology in Chicago, in a recent interview with Xinhua.

China's consumption grew 8 percent in 2019, which, to a certain degree, can cushion the export decline, Tourk said.

Thanks to the extraordinary efforts of the Chinese government in mobilizing the public as well as grassroots organizations such as community health centers, "China is getting its economy on track with more than 90 percent of workers back to work; real estate activities are picking up; there has been an increase in electricity consumption; there is also an increase of traffic density," Tourk noted.

"The Chinese economy is a resilient one. The temporary setback in the first quarter will be followed by a swift recovery in the second quarter," Tourk said.