China's endangered wildlife recovers

The populations of China's endangered wildlife have risen steadily over recent years, the National Forestry and Grassland Administration said Tuesday.

China has stepped up its efforts to protect endangered species during the past few decades, including strengthening the protection of wild animal habitats, cracking down on illegal wildlife trade, improving laws on wildlife protection, and establishing early warning and monitoring systems for wildlife epidemics.

Thanks to the unremitting efforts, the number of wild giant pandas rose from 1,114 in the 1980s to 1,864 at present, while that of Asian elephants rose to nearly 300 from 180 during the period.