e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

World

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:39 PM IST

China's communists slam US democracy ahead of Biden summit

Party officials questioned how a polarised country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are "doomed to fail."
PTI
US President Joe Biden | Photo Credit: AFP

US President Joe Biden | Photo Credit: AFP

Advertisement

Beijing: China's Communist Party took American democracy to task on Saturday, sharply criticising a global democracy summit being hosted by President Joe Biden next week and extolling the virtues of its governing system.

Party officials questioned how a polarised country that botched its response to COVID-19 could lecture others and said that efforts to force others to copy the Western democratic model are "doomed to fail." Tian Peiyan, the deputy director of the party's Policy Research Office, said the pandemic exposed defects in the American system. He blamed the high COVID-19 death toll in the U.S. on political disputes and a divided government from the highest to the lowest levels.

"Such democracy brings not happiness but disaster to voters," he said at a news conference to release a government report on what the Communist Party calls its form of democracy, which is firmly under party control.

Biden, who has made a competition between democracies and autocracies a central theme of his presidency, has invited about 110 governments to a two-day virtual "Summit for Democracy" starting Thursday. Neither China nor Russia have been invited.

ALSO READ

US, EU on same page to counter China's growing assertiveness in Indo-Pacific region: Wendy Sherman US, EU on same page to counter China's growing assertiveness in Indo-Pacific region: Wendy Sherman

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 12:39 PM IST
Advertisement