China's aggressive actions against India give insight into how CPC thinking these days: US NSA

Washington: China's "very aggressive" actions against India, including the brutal attack on Indian soldiers in eastern Ladakh, and its moves in the South China Sea and Hong Kong give a "good insight" into how the ruling Communist Party of China is thinking these days, US National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien has said.

The Indian and Chinese armies were locked in a standoff in multiple locations in eastern Ladakh since May 5. The tension escalated in the Galwan Valley on June 15 in which 20 Indian Army personnel were killed during a violent face-off with Chinese soldiers. "The Chinese have been very aggressive with India," O'Brien said on Tuesday alleging that during the recent clash they beat some of the Indians so badly they were disfigured and could not be identified.

"This is a dispute between India and China, but China has shown itself for what it was. Chinese troops ambushed the Indians. They beat 20 Indians to death. They beat them so badly with clubs with nails in them and wrapped with concertina -- barbed wire," O'Brien told Fox News Radio in an interview. He was responding to a question on the recent Chinese aggressive behaviour against India in eastern Ladakh.

Responding to a question on US-India bilateral relations, he said, India is a democracy and is a great friend of the United States. Prime Minister Narendra "Modi and President (Donald) Trump have a super relationship," O'Brien said.

"In fact, it was the last foreign trip that I took with the president before the COVID crisis hit, was to India, and we had a great reception of the Indian people there. We have a lot in common with them, we speak English, we're democracies. We've got a growing, very strong relationship with India," O'Brien said.