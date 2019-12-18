China withdraws plea for Kashmir talks

United Nations: China, which withdrew its request to hold discussions in the UN Security Council on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has said that "discussions" on the issue are "going on" at the Council.

It is learnt that Pakistan's all-weather ally Beijing had called for the issue of Jammu and Kashmir to be discussed in the 15-nation Council on Tuesday after Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi wrote a letter to the Council on December 12 on the situation in the region.

The matter was expected to be discussed in the Security Council Consultations Room under "other matters" during closed consultations Tuesday afternoon.