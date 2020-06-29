China to impose visa restrictions on US individuals acting viciously on Hong Kong-related issues

China has decided to impose visa restrictions on US individuals who have acted viciously on issues related to Hong Kong, a foreign ministry spokesperson said Monday.
Spokesperson Zhao Lijian made the remarks at a press briefing in response to the US imposition of visa restrictions on Chinese officials.
The US attempt to obstruct China's national security legislation for the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region by adopting the so-called sanctions will be to no avail, Zhao added.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)