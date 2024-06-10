 China Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City

China Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City

A video showed the tourists stabbed down on the ground winching in pain, one of them bleeding profusely.

Rahul MUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 08:56 PM IST
article-image

In a disturbing incident, four foreign tourists were stabbed in China's Beishan Park in Jilin City on June 10. The tourists are said to be from UK, as per preliminary information.

A video showed the tourists stabbed down on the ground winching in pain.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

It is not known if the attacker was apprehended. However, the video shows the people on the ground, one of them bleeding profusely.

The attack led to a barrage of comments with some observers saying that the incident is a broader reflection of the "dangerous" change taking place in Chinese society.

More details awaited.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City

China Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City

Jonathan Kaye, Millionaire Investment Banker, Assaults & Punches Women In New York; Video Goes Viral

Jonathan Kaye, Millionaire Investment Banker, Assaults & Punches Women In New York; Video Goes Viral

Singapore International Festival Of Arts 2024: Coexistence Of Multiple Worldviews Through...

Singapore International Festival Of Arts 2024: Coexistence Of Multiple Worldviews Through...

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif & PML-N Chief Nawaz Wish Narendra Modi On Taking Oath As Prime Minister

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif & PML-N Chief Nawaz Wish Narendra Modi On Taking Oath As Prime Minister

North Korea Sends 300 More Trash-Filled Balloons Into South Korea As Row Over Loudspeaker Broadcast...

North Korea Sends 300 More Trash-Filled Balloons Into South Korea As Row Over Loudspeaker Broadcast...