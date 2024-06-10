China Stabbing VIDEO: 4 Foreign Tourists Brutally Stabbed At Beishan Park In Jilin City

In a disturbing incident, four foreign tourists were stabbed in China's Beishan Park in Jilin City on June 10. The tourists are said to be from UK, as per preliminary information.

A video showed the tourists stabbed down on the ground winching in pain.

Disclaimer: The below video contains graphic visuals. Viewer's discretion advised.

It is not known if the attacker was apprehended. However, the video shows the people on the ground, one of them bleeding profusely.

The attack led to a barrage of comments with some observers saying that the incident is a broader reflection of the "dangerous" change taking place in Chinese society.

More details awaited.