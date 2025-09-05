China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports

China | Representational Image

Beijing: China announced Friday that it is imposing provisional anti-dumping duties of up to 62.4 per cent on imports of pork from the European Union, deepening a trade dispute between Beijing and the 27-member European economic bloc.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it made a preliminary determination that Europe is dumping pork and pig by-products on the Chinese market, referring to a practice of selling goods in a market at below the price of production or lower than the price charged in the exporting country's domestic market.

The ministry charged that the prices of EU-produced pork were causing "substantial damage" to China's pork industry.

It said it was imposing duties that range from 15.6 per cent to 62.4 per cent starting on September 10. The statement said the decision was preliminary and it was taking cash deposits from EU pork exporters. The Commerce Ministry did not make clear if those deposits could be returned, and if so, under what conditions.

China and the EU have multiple trade disputes across a range of industries.

China opened its investigation into EU pork imports in June of last year just days after the EU imposed provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. The following month Beijing imposed anti-dumping duties on European brandy, most notably cognac produced in France, though major brandy producers received exemptions.

China is also investigating the potential dumping of European dairy products.

