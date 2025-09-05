 China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldChina Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports

China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it made a preliminary determination that Europe is dumping pork and pig by-products on the Chinese market, referring to a practice of selling goods in a market at below the price of production or lower than the price charged in the exporting country's domestic market.

PTIUpdated: Friday, September 05, 2025, 04:17 PM IST
article-image
China | Representational Image

Beijing: China announced Friday that it is imposing provisional anti-dumping duties of up to 62.4 per cent on imports of pork from the European Union, deepening a trade dispute between Beijing and the 27-member European economic bloc.

The Commerce Ministry said in a statement that it made a preliminary determination that Europe is dumping pork and pig by-products on the Chinese market, referring to a practice of selling goods in a market at below the price of production or lower than the price charged in the exporting country's domestic market.

The ministry charged that the prices of EU-produced pork were causing "substantial damage" to China's pork industry.

It said it was imposing duties that range from 15.6 per cent to 62.4 per cent starting on September 10. The statement said the decision was preliminary and it was taking cash deposits from EU pork exporters. The Commerce Ministry did not make clear if those deposits could be returned, and if so, under what conditions.

FPJ Shorts
China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports
China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports
Pune PHOTOS | Kothrud Garbage Depot Near Hospital, Metro Station Raises Alarm: 'Foul Smell, Flies, Accidents'
Pune PHOTOS | Kothrud Garbage Depot Near Hospital, Metro Station Raises Alarm: 'Foul Smell, Flies, Accidents'
'May Have Prosperous Future': US President Donald Trump Claims Losing India & Russia To'Deep, Dark' China
'May Have Prosperous Future': US President Donald Trump Claims Losing India & Russia To'Deep, Dark' China
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here
PNB SO Final Result 2025 Declared At pnbindia.in; Direct Link Here
Read Also
Former US NSA John Bolton Claims Donald Trump Set India-US Relations Back Decades, Pushing PM Modi...
article-image

China and the EU have multiple trade disputes across a range of industries.

China opened its investigation into EU pork imports in June of last year just days after the EU imposed provisional tariffs on China-made electric vehicles. The following month Beijing imposed anti-dumping duties on European brandy, most notably cognac produced in France, though major brandy producers received exemptions.

China is also investigating the potential dumping of European dairy products.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports

China Slaps Up to 62.4% Anti-Dumping Duties On EU Pork Imports

'May Have Prosperous Future': US President Donald Trump Claims Losing India & Russia To'Deep, Dark'...

'May Have Prosperous Future': US President Donald Trump Claims Losing India & Russia To'Deep, Dark'...

US Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC Probe Into Israel, Labels Efforts 'Illegitimate...

US Sanctions Palestinian Rights Groups Over ICC Probe Into Israel, Labels Efforts 'Illegitimate...

Sri Lanka Bus Accident: 15 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Uva Province

Sri Lanka Bus Accident: 15 Dead, 16 Injured After Vehicle Plunges Into Ravine In Uva Province

47-Year-Old Man Detained In China For 'Inappropriate Comments' On Military Parade

47-Year-Old Man Detained In China For 'Inappropriate Comments' On Military Parade