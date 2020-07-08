China pledges more reform to push post-pandemic growth

BEIJING: Building on the substantial headway made in pushing reforms so far this year despite COVID-19 challenges, China has outlined more moves for across-the-board reform as the country steers toward post-pandemic recovery and long-term growth.

China will rely on reforms to tackle changing situations and open up new prospects, while encouraging exploration in key spheres, according to the 14th meeting of the central committee for deepening overall reform held late last month.

The meeting outlined a series of reform plans in areas ranging from state-owned enterprises (SOEs) to the integrated development of new-generation information technology and the manufacturing industry.

Analysts say current headwinds only highlight the necessity of using reforms to shatter institutional shackles and unleash vitality for sustained growth.