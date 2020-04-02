China lifts foreign ownership limits on securities, fund management firms

MUTUALLY BENEFICIAL

The abolition of the limits on foreign ownership in securities firms on Wednesday came after a March announcement by the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to advance the time for the move originally scheduled for this December.

Foreign financial institutions have acted quickly. On Friday, Morgan Stanley said it had received CSRC approval to increase its shareholding in its China securities joint venture, Morgan Stanley Huaxin Securities Company Limited, from 49 percent to 51 percent.

On the same day, Goldman Sachs said it had been approved to increase its ownership in its China joint venture, Goldman Sachs Gao Hua Securities Company Limited, from 33 percent to 51 percent.

The approvals put the number of foreign-controlled joint venture securities firms in China at five. The other three are Nomura Orient International Securities, J.P. Morgan Securities (China) Company Limited, and UBS Securities.

DBS Bank has also applied for the establishment of a controlling joint venture securities firm in Shanghai.

"This is a significant milestone in the evolution of our business in China," said Todd Leland, co-president of Goldman Sachs in Asia Pacific ex-Japan, adding that the company will now seek to move toward 100 percent ownership at the earliest opportunity.

Mark Leung, CEO of J.P. Morgan China, said the company is eyeing the same move in its Chinese joint venture.

Along with foreign companies in securities business, world asset management leaders such as BlackRock, Fidelity, Schroders, Neuberger Berman are actively preparing for the application of wholly-owned mutual fund units in Shanghai.

"China's asset management market is expected to grow more than four-fold in the next 10 years," said Jackson Lee, country head in China for Fidelity International.

The removal of foreign ownership caps will bring benefits to both global investment banks and Chinese investors, said Toshiyasu Iiyama, head of China Committee of Nomura Holdings.

Chinese investors will enjoy more financial products and services, and have more ways to diversify their investment portfolio, said the executive.