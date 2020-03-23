China, Italy experts hold video conference about virus treatment among elderly

WUHAN -- Medical experts from China and Italy have held a video conference on the treatment of senior people infected by the novel coronavirus.

The aging population form a very important part of the Italian culture, and they are vulnerable group for the virus, according to Gianni Genga, director general of the Italian National Institute of Health and Science on Ageing.

The Italian experts asked for experience from their Chinese peers.

It is important to differentiate the symptoms of infection among the elderly, Luo Guangwei, with the Wuhan No.1 Hospital in Wuhan, capital of central China's Hubei Province.

"It is necessary to take their temperatures and ask for their medical history because the first signs are not necessarily fever and respiratory symptoms," Luo explained. "It is also important to ask if they have fever, cough, fatigue and a lack of appetite."

The Chinese doctors also mentioned the importance of psychological intervention.

The Chinese experts will share more experience and answer questions, said Zhang Junhua, with the Health Human Resources Development Center under the National Health Commission.

"We look forward to increasing exchanges and scientific and research cooperation between Chinese and Italian medical research institutions," Zhang said.