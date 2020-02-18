BEIJING: In an unprecedented move, China is considering postponing its annual Parliament session next month during which the ruling Communist Party showcases its political clout, as the country grapples with the coronavirus outbreak that has claimed over 1,700 lives.

Moves are afoot to put off both the National People's Congress (NPC) and the top advisory body, the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), which together have over 5,000 members in their ranks.

Chinese analysts said the postponement of the two sessions is very unusual.