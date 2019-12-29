China attempting to erase its own citizens' faiths, cultures through repressive campaigns: Pompeo

The China Cables, which were obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists - a global network of investigative journalists based in Washington - show how Uighurs are locked up, indoctrinated and punished inside the detention camps.

The investigation found new evidence that undermines Beijing's claims that the detention camps, which have been built across Xinjiang in the last three years to detain at least a million Uighur Muslims, provide voluntary re-education purposes to counter extremism to the inmates who are detained without trial.

China has consistently claimed that the detention centres in Xinjiang offer voluntary education and training. On the other hand, 83-year-old Dalai Lama, who is a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, fled from Tibet to India in 1959 following a failed uprising against Chinese occupation in the region. Since then, he has been living in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala town, the seat of the Tibetan government-in-exile.