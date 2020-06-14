Chancellor Rishi Sunak speaks out about facing racist abuse as child growing up in UK

UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Sunday spoke out about the racist abuse he faced as a child growing up in Britain, but stressed that the country has made enormous progress over time.

The Indian-origin finance minister, who was born in the UK, revealed that the abuse felt far worse when it occurred in the presence of his younger siblings, as he was asked to comment on another set of far-right and antiracism protests in London over the weekend.

"It's the sort of thing that's happening on your own it's difficult enough but when I had my younger brother and sister with me at the time it was particularly upsetting; I wanted to protect them from it," he told Sky News, when asked about his experience of racist abuse.

"They may just be words, but they sting in a way that other things don't. There is something about that [racist abuse] that cuts to your core," he said.