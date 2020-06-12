After being daubed 'racist', Winston Churchill statue 'boarded up' over vandalism fears

In the wake of 'Black Lives Matter' march in London, authorities have 'boarded up' the statue of Winston Churchill so that the protestors cannot get their hands on it.

And Prime Minister Boris Johnson feels it is "shameful and absurd" that Churchill's statue has to be boarded up over fears of vandalism.

Last weekend, Churchill's statue was daubed "was a racist" during the BLM protests.

"We cannot try to edit or censor our past," said Johnson.

In a series of tweets, Johnson urged people to "stay away" from these protests amid the coronavirus pandemic, and that such monuments were put up by previous generations.

Churchill's statue in London's Parliament square has been boarded to protect it from the protestors ahead of the BLM march in Hyde park. Other monuments have also been removed ahead of protests that are planned over the weekend.