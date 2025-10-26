 Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland's Presidential Election With Landslide Victory
e-Paper Get App
HomeWorldCatherine Connolly Wins Ireland's Presidential Election With Landslide Victory

Catherine Connolly Wins Ireland's Presidential Election With Landslide Victory

Independent politician Catherine Connolly has won Ireland’s presidential election with 63.36% of first preference votes, becoming the country’s 10th president. Backed by left-wing parties, she defeated Fine Gael’s Heather Humphreys. Connolly, former deputy speaker and Galway West MP, will succeed Michael D. Higgins in November.

IANSUpdated: Sunday, October 26, 2025, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Catherine Connolly | IANS

London: Independent politician Catherine Connolly has won Ireland's presidential election and will serve as the country's 10th president after receiving 63.36 per cent of first preference votes, according to official results released.

The 68-year-old candidate, backed by several left-wing parties including Sinn Fein, competed with Fine Gael's Heather Humphreys, a former government minister, in the election that kicked off on Friday.

The results, announced on Saturday evening (local time), show a landslide for Connolly, as was predicted by opinion polls, with 914,143 first preference votes. Humphreys, who won 29.46 per cent of first preference votes, has congratulated Connolly on becoming "a president for all of us" on Saturday afternoon, before the full results were released.

Read Also
US President Donald Trump Warns Hamas To Return Bodies Of Israeli Hostages, Says He Is 'Watching...
article-image

A third candidate on the ballot, the Fianna Fail-backed Jim Gavin, withdrew from the race earlier in October following a controversy over a rental dispute, reports Xinhua news agency.

FPJ Shorts
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'I Respectfully Bow Down To Devotees Observing Fast': PM Modi On Chhath Puja 'Kharna'
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Pinarayi Vijayan Govt Turning Kerala Schools Into RSS Branches': Congress On PM SHRI scheme
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
'Insult To Maharashtra's Pride': Varsha Gaikwad Slams Misspelt Names Of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Dr Ambedkar On Aqualine's Dadar Metro Station
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'
Congress Leader Rahul Slams BJP Over Maharashtra Doctor's Suicide, Calls It 'Institutionalised Murder'

About Catherine Connolly

Connolly has served as a member of parliament for the Galway West constituency since 2016, and previously worked as a psychologist and barrister.

She became the deputy speaker of the parliament's lower house in 2020, the first woman ever to hold the post.

Connolly will be sworn in to succeed incumbent President Michael D. Higgins, who is set to complete the second of his two consecutive seven-year terms in November.

Read Also
'Russia Wants A Final Solution, Not Just A Ceasefire': Kirill Dmitriev On Ukraine Peace Talks
article-image

After winning the elections, she said, "My message is use your voice in every way you can, because a republic and a democracy need constructive questioning, and together we can shape a new republic that values everybody."

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

Pakistan Declares Actor Salman Khan 'Terrorist' For Mentioning Balochistan Separately At Riyadh...

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

US: At Least 7 Injured In Shooting At Pennsylvania's Lincoln University; Probe Underway

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Landmark Moment For Southeast Asian Diplomacy: Cambodia & Thailand Sign Historic Peace Deal In...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

Pakistan: Lahore Tops World's Pollution Chart As AQI Reaches Hazardous 412; Authorities Launch...

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s

East Timor Formally Admitted To ASEAN In Group's First Expansion Since The 1990s